Warner Bros. Reveals Two More Characters For The Batman

With production getting underway for Matt Reeves’ The Batman, we’re now learning more about what to expect from the 2021 picture. Having previously kept their cards close to their chest, Warner Bros. have today revealed the roles played by Peter Sarsgaard and Jayme Lawson in the movie, telling us that the former will portray Gotham District Attorney Gil Colson, while the latter is on board as Bella Reál, a Gotham City mayoral candidate. Both characters are new additions to the Batman universe, and will join Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell and others in a very strong cast.

Although Sarsgaard’s casting is a bit of a surprise, after we’d previously heard that he was signed on to play corrupt cop Peter Grogan (which we’ve been told by our sources was indeed the case, before WB changed their mind), both characters confirm that The Batman will be digging into the shady goings-on in Gotham politics. Indeed, Reál’s mayoral opponents could include Oswald Cobblepot, who’s had a few spins at the top position in the city over the years. The presence of Carmine Falcone in the film also indicates that Reeves wants to explore the Gotham underworld, rather than more fantastical Batman villains.

Given that the film is reportedly focusing on a younger Bruce Wayne and a more noir-influenced detective story, it’ll be fascinating to see how it handles corruption in Gotham, something that was also a major theme in Joker. What we could end up getting is a story influenced by DC Comics classics like Batman: The Long Halloween, which would also tie into Zoë Kravitz’s appearance as Selina Kyle, as well as elements from Batman: Year One, and hopefully some nods to the excellent Scott Snyder story arcs focused on a young Bruce Wayne. In any case, we expect more plot information to come through now that shooting has started, as well as more insights from Pattinson into how he’s tackling the role of Bruce Wayne and the Dark Knight.

The Batman will be with us on June 25th, 2021 and we certainly can’t wait to see a fresh take on the character’s mythology for a new decade.