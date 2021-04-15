There’s been a ton of speculation regarding Michael Keaton’s involvement in The Flash, despite the original big screen Bruce Wayne being announced for the project ten months ago. Obviously, quite a lot has changed in the world since then, with the actor casting doubt on his participation as a veteran Batman due to scheduling conflicts and COVID-19 concerns.

Andy Muschietti is finally set to call action on the Scarlet Speedster’s solo debut, which has been through countless personnel changes since it was first announced in October 2014, so losing a key member of the cast is something the creative team will have no doubt gotten used to, especially after hasty rewrites were ordered when Ray Fisher effectively retired as Cyborg after he said he wouldn’t reprise the role as long as Walter Hamada was still DC Films president.

Muschietti admitted close to a year ago that Keaton would have a substantial role in the movie, so it could be a minor disaster if he doesn’t end up making the trip across the Atlantic. However, a new photo may have teased that his preferred mode of transport is set to make an appearance regardless, which you can check out below.

New Photo Teases Michael Keaton's Batmobile Appearing In The Flash 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That’s a closeup of the front end belonging to Keaton’s Batmobile, which was posted online by Pictures Vehicles LTD., a United Kingdom-based custom-building effects team that have worked with Warner Bros. in the past, including productions based at The Flash‘s Leavesden Studios home. While it’s far from a guarantee that it’s going to make an appearance, if Tim Burton’s Batman does commit to his role, then it makes perfect sense for his ride to get its moment in the sun to bathe in the warm glow of nostalgia.