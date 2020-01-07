New Photos For The New Mutants Reveal The Troubled Teens

Updates for The New Mutants have been coming in thick and fast lately, with the release of the rather decent full-length trailer silencing people who remained skeptical that the film would ever actually see the light of day, and now a couple of new photos give a clear look at the titular quintet of troubled young adults.

One of the images is a still taken directly from the trailer, and although it’s not clear if the other is from elsewhere in the film or a posed publicity still, it’s worth nothing the similarity of the costumes the characters are wearing, which match how each of them is dressed throughout much of the preview, suggesting the film takes place over a very short length of time given the preponderance of limitless wardrobes that every individual in mainstream fiction seems to possess.

Left to right in the first image below, the team consists of Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, who is very specifically not referred to as a werewolf, but rather someone who can transform into a wolf, and also shows once again that mimicking Scottish accents should always be left to actors from the Eastern side of the Atlantic. Henry Zaga, meanwhile, is Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, who can channel solar energy through his body and use it to augment his strength and create energy blasts, while Blu Hunt is apparent viewpoint character Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, who can use her psionic abilities to weave illusions that evoke a person’s fears and desires.

Then there’s Charlie Heaton as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, who can thrust himself through the air with explosive bio-jet propulsion within an impenetrable force field, and whose powers were partially appropriated for Deadpool’s Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Anya Taylor-Joy as Illyana Rasputin/Magik, whose powers unsurprisingly include the manipulation of magic, as well as teleportation and the manifestation of mystical armor and a matching sword.

Despite the production woes the film has suffered, it looks as though end result of The New Mutants might actually be worth it in the end, and rather than give the belated sendoff to Fox’s X-Men franchise that Dark Phoenix miserably failed to achieve, it may instead prove to be a positive start to their integration into the MCU.