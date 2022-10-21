Pierce Brosnan appears as Dr. Fate in Black Adam, and he’s gone into a little bit of detail around the process behind bringing the character to life.

As it turns out, the James Bond actor is a little bit self-conscious of his ankles, bless him – and he was thankful that Warner Bros.’ CGI efforts managed to bury that insecurity in the final product that we see onscreen.

Brosnan detailed the intricacies behind his costume, noting that there were two versions of Dr. Fate’s helmet used during production. One was an extremely ornate piece for the actor to carry under his arm in scenes, and another to put on his head – which he couldn’t see out of, as he told Entertainment Weekly.

Then there was his mo-cap suit, in which Brosnan was evidently feeling a little bit silly, making mention of his “aristocratic Irish ankles.”

Credit: New Line Cinema

We can’t help but feel for Brosnan, but this paints the man that once played Britain’s most dangerous spy in an entirely different light. We’re unsure if we’ll be able to sit down for a rewatch of GoldenEye without having the words “aristocratic Irish ankles” in our head.

But as Christian Bale told Robert Pattinson when he took up the mantle of Batman, you’d hardly be feeling “super” if your suit were inconveniencing you, such as having an inability to pee. Good for the studio for getting those ankles right in post-production, then.

Black Adam is out in cinemas today, and we’d advise you to go and see it as soon as you can if you want to avoid some big moments being spoiled for you, seeing as DC doesn’t seem to care too much for keeping you in the dark.