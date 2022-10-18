Pierce Brosnan reveals how he prepared for his ‘Black Adam’ role as Doctor Fate

Black Adam star Pierce Brosnan explains how he prepared to play DC’s sorcerer supreme Doctor Fate.

For Twitter Movies, Brosnan sat next to his costar Aldis Hodge, who plays Hawkman to speak about the movie. He said that he read the comic and he read the script. It sounds simple enough, but with decades of reading material dating all the way back to Kent Nelson’s debut in 1940.

Going a bit deeper, the established actor said that he thought about his life as he stepped into the role of Doctor Fate, which deals heavily with ancient magic and great responsibility. Possessing the Helmet of Fate is both a gift and a curse. It grants Kent the ability to see the future, and as a Lord of Order, it’s his job to ensure the scales of justice are balanced.

Brosnan is trying to keep it as simple as humanly possible. Doctor Fate’s origins have been changed and updated over the years, and he’s gone through many different incarnations, but the core of Kent Nelson will be intact in the movie, which includes his relationship with his wife Inza Nelson who was very important to his story in the comics.

On the red carpet for Doctor Fate, he told Variety that it was his sons who were comic book aficionados who inspired him to take on the iconic character. They told him that they all know who Doctor Strange is and that he was “epically brilliant.” Doctor Fate is the elder statesman on the JSA alongside fellow team members Hawkman, Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintess Swindell).

Dwayne Johnson revealed his favorite trait about Black Adam and how much different he is from Superman. While their strength is comparable, the anti-hero uses his abilities much differently. Black Adam has speed, strength, and flight, but he’s fueled by rage. He’s also highly intelligent and able to make quick assessments about people to determine their motivations, making him a tough contender physically and mentally.

Black Adam comes to theaters on Oct. 21.