Pirates Of The Caribbean Fans Are Demanding Johnny Depp’s Return

Disney’s designs to launch a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie into Hollywood’s high seas are unclear, to say the least. Previous reports suggested the Mouse House is planning to reboot the franchise with a female lead, but there have also been rumors that this project could be a spinoff, developed alongside Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Either way, Johnny Depp’s rum-glugging Jack Sparrow is said to have been sidelined from the franchise and might not feature in any future installments, reboots or otherwise. Of course, these reports have been met with fury from a large section of the Pirates fanbase, many of whom have taken to Twitter under the #NoJohnnyNoPirates hashtag to keelhaul the notion of a Depp-less entry in the series.

Give Johnny Depp and the world Captain Jack Sparrow back! It is because of him that the franchise is so loved and popular. He made so many people happy with the films and visiting children in hospitals. Give this diamond back! #JusticeForJohnnyDepp #NoJohnnyNoPirates pic.twitter.com/KH0rHQ3e7N — Support Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) May 6, 2020

Imagine putting out a movie knowing it’s going to flop. Disney are going to be screwed without Johnny Depp.#NoJohnnyNoPirates pic.twitter.com/F9ZsCetSne — Strawberry Fields. (@sunflxwervolsix) May 7, 2020

Johnny Depp doesn't need Pirates of the Caribbean, Pirates of the Caribbean needs Johnny Depp 👑 #NoJohnnyNoPirates pic.twitter.com/L793q3e3e7 — Support Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) May 6, 2020

It's not a question. Johnny Depp IS Pirates of the Caribbean. He MADE the first what it is: a success that will withstand the test of time. Without him, there would be no multi billion dollar franchise. #NoJohnnyNoPirates pic.twitter.com/oPm7Gd5qIU — Katie #IBelieveHim (@Deppoholic) May 7, 2020

Disney really thinks they can do Pirates of the Caribbean without this guy lmao #NoJohnnyNoPirates pic.twitter.com/LoooVf6nEJ — Support Johnny Depp (@MyGrindelwald) May 6, 2020

#NoJohnnyNoPirates I’m not going to watch it! — Rebecca (@Rebecca91921211) May 11, 2020

We just want Johnny Depp back, #NoJohnnyNoPirates — Saleem 🤖 (@SaleemMumo) May 11, 2020

Disney You are not thinking correctly! We want Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow!Johnny is the Soul of all the films of Pirates of the Caribbean!You are not understand it? or we have to be drawn as little 5 years old children.Give him the whole character.#NoJohnnyNoPirates https://t.co/Jy5PxUUCXI — Eloisa Nieves (@EloisaNieves1) May 11, 2020

I don’t get how @Disney is going to betray us like that…Johnny Depp for #PiratesoftheCaribbean6 or nothing. at. all. #NoJohnnyNoPirates! — Najah Haouchar (@NajahHaouchar) May 11, 2020

"Maybe…might be…could be…would be." Not good enough. #NoJohnnyNoPirates

The vague possibility that there could be a Pirates 6 someday is not enough to make us accept one without him. No dice Disney. — aria two (@mightbearia) May 11, 2020

Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The latest reports about the future of the Pirates series suggest that Avengers and Jumanji star Karen Gillan is being courted to head up a female-led reboot or spinoff movie, most likely in the role of Redd, the ginger-haired pirate from the Disneyland theme park ride that inspired the film franchise.

Although word of this project has been met with some disapproval on social media, it’s worth pointing out that Gillan’s film could be entirely separate to the Pirates 6 that was teased in the fifth movie’s post-credits sequence, and a comeback for Depp in some capacity isn’t out of the question, either, since neither Disney nor the actor have officially confirmed Jack Sparrow’s retirement. Not to mention that there’ve been whispers that they’ll bring him back for a small cameo.

In any case, there hasn’t been an official update on Pirates of the Caribbean for a good while, but word has it that Disney is planning to break its silence on the franchise’s future soon and we’ll be sure to bring you any further updates as soon as they arise.