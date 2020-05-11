Home / movies

Pirates Of The Caribbean Fans Are Demanding Johnny Depp’s Return

Disney’s designs to launch a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie into Hollywood’s high seas are unclear, to say the least. Previous reports suggested the Mouse House is planning to reboot the franchise with a female lead, but there have also been rumors that this project could be a spinoff, developed alongside Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

Either way, Johnny Depp’s rum-glugging Jack Sparrow is said to have been sidelined from the franchise and might not feature in any future installments, reboots or otherwise. Of course, these reports have been met with fury from a large section of the Pirates fanbase, many of whom have taken to Twitter under the #NoJohnnyNoPirates hashtag to keelhaul the notion of a Depp-less entry in the series.

 

 

The latest reports about the future of the Pirates series suggest that Avengers and Jumanji star Karen Gillan is being courted to head up a female-led reboot or spinoff movie, most likely in the role of Redd, the ginger-haired pirate from the Disneyland theme park ride that inspired the film franchise.

Although word of this project has been met with some disapproval on social media, it’s worth pointing out that Gillan’s film could be entirely separate to the Pirates 6 that was teased in the fifth movie’s post-credits sequence, and a comeback for Depp in some capacity isn’t out of the question, either, since neither Disney nor the actor have officially confirmed Jack Sparrow’s retirement. Not to mention that there’ve been whispers that they’ll bring him back for a small cameo.

In any case, there hasn’t been an official update on Pirates of the Caribbean for a good while, but word has it that Disney is planning to break its silence on the franchise’s future soon and we’ll be sure to bring you any further updates as soon as they arise.

