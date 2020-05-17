First Plot Details For Walking Dead Movie Reportedly Revealed

The constant plus side to great shows ending too soon is the fact that they’re frequently followed by equally great movies. The Walking Dead is set to join the ranks of Serenity, Veronica Mars, Entourage and others with an as-of-yet untitled film (purportedly to be the first of many) releasing sometime in the next few years. Not much is known about it just yet, but we’ve now learned of some details that at least begin to outline the shape that the plot will take.

Sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Percy Jackson show is in development and Karen Gillan is being eyed for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, both of which were correct – say that the upcoming Walking Dead movies will see longtime protagonist Rick Grimes alive and well, having been taken to a human encampment focused on finding a cure for the zombie problem.

But in true Walking Dead fashion, all is not well with the survivors Rick meets, stoking the flames for more of the interpersonal conflict that the comic book and show are known for. Apparently, these scientists will have a mad side that includes experimenting on unwilling human subjects and being a little bit twisted, as the series’ antagonists tend to be. Furthermore, it’s said that something will happen in season 11 that leads to a number of characters heading out to go rescue Rick and help him escape from where he’s being held.

At least, that’s what the plan is right now. As always, things can change before filming begins, but with the story and scripts starting to come together behind the scenes, it seems like this is indeed what we’ll be seeing. Or at least, pretty close to what we’ll be seeing.

In any case, we’re excited to find out where The Walking Dead will take us in Rick’s movies and as soon as we learn more, we’ll be sure to let you know.