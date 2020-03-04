Power Rangers Reboot Will Reportedly Make Red Ranger A Female

Paramount is powering up those Mighty Morphin heroes once again for another reboot, but this new Power Rangers movie is set to be an even bolder reinvention than the last one. One of the best things about Lionsgate’s 2017 film was the increased diversity of the teen super-squad, with it featuring cinema’s first autistic (Blue) and LGBTQ (Yellow) costumed heroes. The next one could go one step further though and give the team a female leader.

We Got This Covered has been told by our sources – the same ones that said Paramount is developing a Transformers reboot and a She-Hulk show is coming to Disney Plus, both of which we now know to be true – that the studio is keen to try something new and different with their PR movie and the current plan is to make the Red Ranger a woman. And if this idea makes it to the screen, it could be a very big deal for the franchise.

There were plans to reimagine Tommy Oliver/the Green Ranger as female in the sequel to the 2017 flick, but this would be a much more significant gender-flip. Despite a new Power Rangers season being developed virtually every year since 1993, there’s never been a full-time female Red Ranger. There have been two supporting female Reds, but one was a former Ranger gone bad (SPD) while the other only turned up for five episodes (Super Samurai). So, it’s about time they got around to it.

Power Rangers Gallery 1 of 43

Click to skip



















































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With The End of the F—ing World’s Jonathan Entwistle directing, from a script by Patrick Burleigh, the reboot’s plot will feature a Back to the Future-style twist, as a group of modern Rangers are sent back into the 1990s and have to figure out a way to return to the present. There could be ties to the original show, too, as WGTC has likewise heard that the original Green and Pink Rangers – Jason David Frank and Amy Jo Johnson – will appear in some capacity.

Tell us, though, are you excited by the idea of a female Red Ranger in Paramount’s Power Rangers universe? Morph on over to the comments section and let us know.