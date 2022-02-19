‘Power Rangers’ star wants the original cast involved in Netflix reboot

The obsession with legacy sequels and passing of the torch reboots shows no signs of abating any time soon, so it’s not unreasonable to expect that Netflix might have something planned for the impending Power Rangers shared universe that’s in the works for the streaming service.

I Am Not Okay With This creator and showrunner Jonathan Entwistle was announced to be spearheading the latest multimedia franchise revolving around the mythology, which is set to involve feature film and television projects being developed in association with rights-holders Hasbro.

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything concrete, though, but Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers alum Amy Jo Johnson recently took to Twitter and voiced her opinion that the original stars should be involved in at least some capacity, as you can see below.

Umm… can I just say I think it’s really dumb if the new Power Ranger universe doesn’t use or acknowledge the OG’s. Just saying. #PowerRangers can I get an amen? #mightymorphinpowerrangers — Amy Jo Johnson (@_amyjojohnson) February 18, 2022

Given that Hasbro exec Michael Lombardi teased movies, TV shows, and even kids’ programming as part of the wide-ranging Power Rangers overhaul, it can’t be ruled out that the Mighty Morphin’ crew could eventually get back in the saddle, especially when nostalgia is still one of the most powerful and popular tools at Hollywood’s disposal.

The last attempt at reinventing the property for modern audiences failed at the first hurdle, so maybe Power Rangers has to look back in order to move forward.