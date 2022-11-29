It’s here, folks! The long-awaited second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie has landed.

In the last few months, we’ve had ample content for the upcoming CGI live-action movie, which draws inspiration from the long-running Super Mario Bros. video game series. Last month, Nintendo unveiled the first look at Chris Pratt’s Mario, Jack Black’s Bowser, and Keegan Michael-Key’s Toad.

Mario fans weren’t impressed by the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s voice, so much so that they even petitioned to have Mario’s voice actor changed. The first trailer opened a whole can of worms, especially where Pratt’s Mario was concerned. If it wasn’t his voice that was criticized, it was his flat butt of all things.

Perhaps one of the biggest reveals to come from Nintendo is the individual character posters of Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Princess Peach. Anya Taylor-Joy’s Peach design finally made an appearance, an underdog in the promotional marketing for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, having been entirely excluded from the first trailer in favor of Pratt’s Mario and Black’s Bowser. This time around, however, Peach steals the spotlight, and she’s certainly not the damsel in distress that previous iterations have led us to believe she is.

As you can see for yourself above, the footage predominantly centers around Princess Peach, but we finally get a decent glimpse of Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong, too.

That said, nothing will ever forgive Chris Pratt’s voice. Not Peach. Not Bowser. Not anyone. There’s still serious controversy surrounding Nintendo’s casting choice on this one. No one seems to have any gripes with Black, Michael-Key, or Taylor-Joy. Heck, even Charlie Day’s Luigi is pretty safe, but Mario fans are sharpening their pitchforks and lighting their torches to make a beeline straight for Pratt.

It’s been said that Mario’s voice actor should have been Italian to match the character’s heritage, but American actor Day hasn’t received the same flack. All of this could be related to the fact that not many people like Pratt as a person. But fret not, Mario fans. There’s plenty to sink one’s teeth into when it comes to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. It definitely seems that Nintendo is pushing for nostalgia with the landscape design, character reveals, and world-building aspects that make Super Mario… well, Super Mario.

Mark your calendars, folks, because we’re closer than ever to seeing the dream of a Super Mario animated movie realized when the Chris Pratt-led flick makes its way to theaters on April 7, 2023.