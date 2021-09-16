Nicolas Cage Says He’ll Never Retire, Doesn’t Want To Stop Making Movies

Nicolas Cage has said he is never going to retire during a promotional tour for his new film, Prisoners of the Ghostland.

Speaking with EW earlier this week, the actor said he’s healthier when he’s working and never wants to stop making movies.



“To do what I do in cinema has been like a guardian angel for me, and I need it,” Cage said. “I’m healthier when I’m working, I need a positive place to express my life experience, and filmmaking has given me that. So I’m never going to retire.”



The actor went on to note that, to date, he has appeared in 117 movies throughout his career, and that other actors like Humphrey Bogart have also starred in “hundreds” of films.

Prisoners Of The Ghostland Images Tease Nicolas Cage's Insane New Movie 1 of 14

Click to skip

























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Cage has been working in the film industry for about forty years now and has achieved almost legendary status, even with his fair share of flops and duds over the years. Some of his most notable films include Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Raising Arizona, Face/Off, and Kick-Ass.



This year, Cage has received critical acclaim for his standout performance in Pig and has also starred in two other films, Willy’s Wonderland and Prisoners of Ghostland, the latter of which will make its debut in theaters this week.



Cage stars in Prisoners of the Ghostland as Hero, an infamous criminal sent into a nightmare realm to rescue his governor’s adopted granddaughter. The film draws from neo-noir, Japanese, and Western inspiration to create an aesthetic of its own and opens in theaters on September 17th.