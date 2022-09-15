Production listing hints that ‘Deadpool 3’ may finally be gearing up to shoot

Fans have gotten used to disappointment when it comes to Deadpool 3 updates, with both San Diego Comic-Con and D23 having passed without so much as a whisper from the Merc with a Mouth.

So far, all we know about the long-awaited threequel is exactly the same as it has been for months; director Shawn Levy is reuniting with Ryan Reynolds for a third time following Free Guy and The Adam Project, with regular writing duo Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick returning to pen the screenplay.

As you’ll no doubt be aware, there’s a growing sense of unrest at the lack of movement being made on the Merc with a Mouth’s return, but a new listing from Production Weekly that was uncovered and uploaded to Reddit may have offered the merest hint of a light at the end of the tunnel.

Deadpool Is Every Member Of The Avengers In Hilarious Fan Posters 1 of 7

Click to skip











Click to zoom

The two previous installments shot in Vancouver, which also happens to be the hometown of star and producer Reynolds, so there’s no reason to doubt that the information is accurate. Unfortunately, there isn’t such a thing as a potential timeline provided, other than the fact the project is in “active development”, which is something we’ve known for going on three years.

Minor news is still news, though, and with Kevin Feige teasing what feels like forever ago that he had a release window in mind, maybe things will start gaining some genuine momentum whenever the leading man decides to end his sabbatical from the big screen.