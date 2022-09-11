MCU fans getting seriously annoyed at the lack of ‘Deadpool 3’ updates

It’s been almost three years since Ryan Reynolds confirmed Deadpool 3 was in development at Marvel Studios, and even though there’s a core creative team in place, fans are beginning to grow irritated with the lack of concrete updates.

Reynolds will of course star and co-produce (making Marvel Cinematic Universe history in the process), with regular scribes Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick writing the screenplay after replacing Bob’s Burgers alums the Molyneux sisters, and Shawn Levy directs the leading man for a third time following recent hits Free Guy and The Adam Project.

The Merc with a Mouth has officially debuted in the MCU after popping up for a typically self-aware and meta Free Guy trailer breakdown alongside Taika Waititi’s Korg, but with San Diego Comic-Con and now D23 having passed without a peep from Deadpool 3, impatient supporters of Wade Wilson have been making their feelings known.

No announcement for Deadpool 3 at #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/ulfihBPaz2 — Shadow Knight (@ShadowKnightPK) September 10, 2022

AND THEY SAID NOTHING ABOUT DEADPOOL 3 pic.twitter.com/iRZNkfHO8Z — Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) September 10, 2022

No Spider-Man 4 and Deadpool 3. pic.twitter.com/cfrdeXO4N0 — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) September 10, 2022

Deadpool in 'Shang-Chi' concept art 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Me if Deadpool 3 doesn't get announced at D23: pic.twitter.com/4pq6R4RMYC — Furlow7 (@Furlow71) September 10, 2022

me to disney if deadpool 3 and scarlet witch dont get announced on #D23Expo

pic.twitter.com/tqxcyZVzRf — eva👛 (@ororostorm_) September 10, 2022

So far, all we know about Deadpool 3 is the identities of its writers and director, and the fact it’ll be the MCU’s first R-rated installment. Release windows have been hinted at but not confirmed, so it’s understandable that a lot of folks are beginning to grow weary about the severe lack of movement being made in an official capacity.

Of course, there could be plenty going on behind the scenes that we don’t know about, but it’s been 52 months since David Leitch’s Deadpool 2 hit theaters, and you can guarantee the social media-savvy Reynolds is fully aware that there’s growing unrest among the fandom.