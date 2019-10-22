Former Property Of Notorious Killer John Wayne Gacy Now Up For Sale

Are you looking for some property in the Chicago suburbs? Perhaps even some place famous? John Hughes fans look elsewhere, because an “infamous” patch of land is available to buy that was once owned by notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy.

Gacy killed at least 33 boys and men, and buried the majority of them in and around his property throughout the 1970s. He admitted to the murders in late 1978 and the house was subsequently torn down the following year. As one can imagine, the vacant lot drew hoards of fans, documentarians and ghost hunters. In 1986, a Chicago woman bought the property for $30,544 and had a three-bedroom, two-bath house built for her retiring parents.

The brick, 2,500-square-foot home, in suburban Norwood Park Township, IL is now listed for $459,000, while the lot itself is just under 9,000 square feet.

Long before Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix wore the face paint, Gacy was known for working as a clown for birthday parties which makes the reveal of his true nature all the more disturbing. Stephen King’s It featuring the killer clown, Pennywise, is based on Gacy and there’ve been countless documentaries and films made about his heinous crimes.

The listing has no mention of what happened there though, which makes sense. The thought of living at a place where John Wayne Gacy committed so many horrific acts is unnerving and if you believe in the supernatural, it’s one of the last places to visit, let alone call home.

But if you’re looking for a house with an “updated kitchen” and a “beautiful two-sided fireplace,” check it out. After all, to each his own, right?