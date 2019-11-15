The Purge 5 Has Cast Its Male Lead

The Purge 5 has found its male lead. Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta, who played Rafael Caro Quintero in the Netflix series, will be joining the cast of the upcoming horror sequel. This new and final chapter will be helmed by Everardo Gout, who’s known for directing episodes of Mars, Luke Cage, and The Terror, while Huerta is set to join Army of the Dead star Ana de la Reguera onscreen.

Little is known thus far about about the plot of the movie, but it’s obvious that the film will be based around the same premise that’s anchored the popular series thus far. After all, the franchise has made a killing (no pun intended) off of exploring a not-too-distant utopian future where in exchange for 364 days of peace, the American government has agreed to implement one night a year in which all violent crimes are legal.

Over those twelve hours, people are allowed to kill without any legal repercussions. The reasoning behind this theory is that citizens will be able to get out the aggression they’ve been storing up all year while simultaneously eliminating the poorest members of society. Since the less affluent literally can’t afford to defend themselves, they’re often targeted the most.

We do know that this next installment is expected to switch up its landscape a bit, as it’s already been reported that the movie will take the series out of its usual urban/suburban setting. It stands to reason that the next environment could be a desert, the mountains, the forest, the great plains or anything that takes place outside of the metropolitan area. And while we still don’t know what exactly it’ll be just yet, the change of pace could be refreshing for the franchise, as it’d cut down on background noise and really ramp up the suspense.

The Purge 5 will roar into theaters on July 10th, 2020.