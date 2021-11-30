It’s been over five years since the world lost one of its most beloved musical artist, Prince. But fan appreciation for his melodies, it would seem, has not waned over the last half-decade.

Amid a discussion on Twitter about the top three movie soundtracks of all time, one album in particular has been routinely named: Purple Rain, arguably the Minneapolis-born singer-songwriter’s magnum opus.

This was all apparently kicked off by author, prolific tweeter, and movie buff Don Winslow’s question to internet users everywhere: “You can only have three film soundtracks. Three. What are your three?”

The soundtrack to the 1984 American rock musical drama Purple Rain starring Prince and featuring music by him and Michel Colombier was quickly named by many as one of their essential three.

Purple Rain. Superfly(Curtis Mayfield) and of course Shaft- Issac Hayes. THE best soundtrack of all times. pic.twitter.com/mAzslbud9d — Lorraine (@Ms_Raine) November 30, 2021

Shaft by Isaac Hayes, SuperFly by Curtis Mayfield, Purple Rain by Prince! Honorable Mention: Trouble Man by Marvin Gaye. The movies aren’t that great BUT I stil listen to each dependent upon mood. — George (@Geojh1) November 30, 2021

While Purple Rain may stand out on its own as fairly good movie, the soundtrack is really what gives the film its enormous reputation. Upon the album’s release in 1984, it spent six consecutive months at the top of the Billboard 200 and garnered Prince an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score.

Indeed, the film was named alongside some other legendary film scores, including O Brother, Where Art Thou? and West Side Story.

Purple rain.

Cry Baby (w/ Johnny depp).

O Brother Where Art Thou?



Honorable mention to any movie aaliyah was in, cause every soundtrack was fire. — Paige: Thy Name is Petty (@PaigethePetty) November 30, 2021

Another iconic Prince movie moment from the ’80s was also remembered: the artist’s number-one hit single “Batdance” from the 1989 Tim Burton film Batman.

Prince — John Rosa (@JohnRosa7) November 30, 2021

Indeed, the soundtrack still holds up to this day for many.

I still bump Purple Rain, best soundtrack ever pic.twitter.com/EblSloUO48 — -_- (@GoldenFigment) November 30, 2021

