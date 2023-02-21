‘Quantumania’ star reveals MCU advice from Brie Larson, which unfortunately didn’t involve backlash lessons

If there’s one Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran better equipped than most to deal with backlash, then it’s Brie Larson.

After all, while Captain Marvel might be one of the franchise’s highest-grossing origin stories, it’s also the lowest-rated among the entire 31-film back catalogue when it comes to Rotten Tomatoes audience approval ratings. Some folks really don’t like the star, the character, or her mere existence as part of the sprawling superhero saga, so she’s definitely in a place to give notes.

However, in an interview with Variety, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Kathryn Newton shared the sage words of wisdom given to her by the Academy Award winner when she was up for the part of Cassie Lang, and they unfortunately didn’t involve any suggestions on how to deal with the widespread backlash the threequel is currently finding itself up against.

“I met Brie Larson one time and I hope it’s okay I’m saying it, but I looked at her and I’m like, “Listen, I’m up for this Marvel role. This is really weird that I’m meeting you.” And she’s like, “If I can say anything to you, it’s be patient.” And I did wait awhile — and I just got a random call with an offer.”

Newton was patient, and she did get the offer, so Larson did come through in the end. However, given that Quantumania is falling downwards in terms of its critical reception and popularity even among the core fandom, maybe the longtime Carol Danvers should get on the phone and try and talk Newton through the best ways of dealing with playing a major part in an MCU blockbuster that’s already proving to be so widely derided.