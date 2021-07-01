Quentin Tarantino Says He’d Cast Maya Hawke As The Bride’s Daughter In Kill Bill Vol. 3

Quentin Tarantino has been out there telling the world once more that he’s still set to retire after his tenth feature film, so the chances are slim that we’ll ever see Kill Bill Vol. 3, because you get the impression that he’d much rather bow out with an original project than revisit his own back catalogue.

That being said, Tarantino did admit a couple of years back that he’d spoken to Uma Thurman about where the story could potentially head, but the filmmaker also has a notorious reputation for talking up a multitude of movies that he never gets around to making. His intention was always to wait at least fifteen years to trace Vernita Green’s daughter as she sets out to exact her revenge on Beatrix Kiddo, but it’s now been eighteen since Vol. 1 was released and things haven’t progressed much further forward.

However, one obvious and yet intriguing idea put forth by the two-time Academy Award winner was to see Thurman team up with her real-life offspring Maya Hawke, with the Kiddos both caught in the cross hairs, forcing them to team up and go on the run.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters 20 years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, BB, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered. And now the Bride and BB are on the run and just the idea of being able to cast Uma and cast her daughter Maya in the thing would be f*cking exciting.”

Given her famous parents, Hawke was always destined to follow in their footsteps, and the 22 year-old is carving out a solid career for herself having starred as Robin in Stranger Things, while she’ll next be seen in the first chapter of Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy. Not only that, but she’s already got previous with Tarantino having shown up in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Flower Child, although the tantalizing prospect of Thurman and Hawke teaming up is entirely dependent on the unlikely event he makes Kill Bill Vol. 3 his last-ever theatrical release.