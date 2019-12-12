There’s a lot for fans to look forward to in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. One of the many exciting plot lines though is the long-awaited reunion of R2-D2 and C-3PO. And now, we finally have a taste of that as the two droid buddies are shown sharing the screen in the latest television spot for the upcoming blockbuster (viewable above).

Given that they’re the only characters to appear in all nine episodes of the Skywalker saga, entertaining audiences with plenty of laughs and heroics over the years, it’ll definitely be nice to see them back in action. Especially since both of their roles have been greatly diminished over the course of this latest trilogy.

They were given what essentially amounted to extended cameos in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Star Wars: The Last Jedi and it seemed like they appeared only to placate fans of the original movies, while a lot of the material that usually goes to them was instead given to BB-8. While the new character definitely won over a lot of people, it was also kind of sad to see the franchise mainstays relegated to lesser roles and considerably less screen time.

That’s apparently set to change in The Rise of Skywalker, though, as the film is going to give C-3PO his biggest role since the Original Trilogy. The golden droid will accompany the protagonists on their mission and along the way, his eyes will turn red for an unknown (and possibly nefarious) reason. He’ll also finally have the chance to reconnect with R2-D2, as mentioned above.

During the latest TV spot, C-3PO says to his longtime pal: “I want you to know that you have been a real friend, R2. My best one, in fact.” It’s one of several phrases from the droid that’s expected to make audiences tear up, along with his “taking one last look… at my friends” line from the final trailer.

There’s a chance that this conversation could be the last one between the two robots as well, seeing as this movie is expected to be the end for C-3PO, so we’re certainly curious to see how his arc wraps up when Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20th.