Rachel Zegler admits she has ‘no idea’ what live-action ‘Snow White’ even looks like

Now that we’ve finally gotten a first look at the live-action Little Mermaid remake with Halle Bailey, it’s time to count the days until the first Snow White trailer comes out. Even Rachel Zegler, who’s playing the fairest one of all, is looking forward to seeing what the film looks like because she doesn’t know either.

In conversation with ExtraTV while promoting her upcoming DCU film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Zegler confessed to having “no idea what [Snow White] looks like,” but only had good things to say about her time on set. “I had a blast filming it,” she shared.

Like all Disney live-action adaptations to date, the film will undoubtedly involve a lot of post-production work, including digital effects to bring the magic to life. Zegler can attest to that side of the film, at least, saying “there’s so much magic in it, and it has that Disney magic.”

Snow White was famously the first Disney princess in history, making her debut in 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Zegler talked about the pressure of bringing such an iconic character of American culture to life, revealing that Disney was very protective of the adaptation, given Snow White’s importance to its history.

“It was really important to Bog Iger that we waited for the right time to make [this film], and so the fact that I got to do it and that they felt that they were ready when I signed on was just amazing,” Zegler said.

The West Side Story actress will be sharing the screen with Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen. Marc Webb, from the Amazing Spider-Man movies directed, with Barbie‘s Greta Gerwig and The Girl on the Train‘s Erin Cressida Wilson penning the script.

Filming for Snow White wrapped in July of last year. The movie is set to hit theaters March 22, 2024.