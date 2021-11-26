Ranking the Daniel Craig Bond Films

With No Time To Die finally being released in cinemas, after originally being set to release in November 2019, Daniel Craig has officially hung up his martini glass and will no longer be playing the suave James Bond. He’s been playing the character since Casino Royale in 2006 and has starred in five different Bond films.

Most of Craig’s entries in the franchise have been praised by both Bond fans and critics but now that his run on Bond is complete, it is worth having a look back and ranking his five films.

5. Quantum of Solace

Easily the worst Bond film in Daniel Craig’s run, Quantum of Solace fails to stay entertaining, especially when compared to its predecessor Casino Royale. The villain is not memorable and neither are the Bond girls.

4. Spectre

Most people did not like Spectre but Christoph Waltz plays a great Blofeld which at least puts it over Quantum of Solace. The film is also Léa Seydoux’s introduction into the franchise and she is a welcome addition.

3. No Time To Die

The newest film in the franchise, No Time To Die, comes in at the halfway mark. The story is pretty good and a nice send-off to Daniel Craig’s Bond. And while Rami Malek feels like a dollar store version of Javier Bardem in Skyfall, Christoph Waltz made a reappearance as Blofeld which closed out his storyline from Spectre. Also, Ana De Armas has an albeit small appearance as Paloma, and she steals the scene she is in.

2. Skyfall

The second-best entry in the Craig Bond films, Skyfall is great. From Adele’s theme to Javier Bardem’s Silva being one of the best Bond villains, once the film starts it never slows down. The film was also the introduction of Ralph Finnes as the new M, who takes over from Dame Judi Dench both of whom were great in their roles. The film also introduced Q and Moneypenny to Craig’s run of films and they were a great source of humor in what were otherwise bleak films. The Bond girls are a little forgettable and the plot is not the most solid of Craig’s run, which is why this does not take the top spot.

1. Casino Royale

A high-stakes poker game, a ball-whipping scene, a gritty, realistic Bond. The reboot of a less campy Bond started with Casino Royale. With Mads Mikkelsen as Le Chiffre, the main antagonist, and Eva Green as the best Bond girl of Daniel Craig’s films Casino Royale set the tone for what Daniel Craig’s run as Bond was going to be, action-packed, but grounded for the most part. Without this film, we might have seen more of the campy over-the-top films from Pierce Brosnan’s run on Bond and Casino Royale proved to be the breath of fresh air that the franchise needed.

There you have it, Daniel Craig’s Bond films ranked. Do you disagree, would you put Spectre last? Let us know!