Re-casted Cassie Lang in Quantumania sends fans into a tizzy

Marvel Studios have started gearing up for Phase Five with the release of the official Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer earlier today, and, like clockwork, the internet has no shortage of opinions or emotions on this new reveal, among them the distaste for Bill Murray’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut and the fears surrounding Scott Lang’s possible demise at the hands of the writers room.

But that’s the negative side of the reaction. On the positive side, among the general hype that has become all too common with an MCU trailer release, all eyes seem to be on Kathryn Newton’s MCU debut as Cassie Lang, the daughter of the titular Avenger, and Twitter can’t wait to see what she’ll be bringing to the table.

But naturally, there are plenty of folks still hurting over the character’s recasting, as Emma Fuhrmann, who first played the character in Avengers: Endgame, helped contribute to one of the film’s most heart-wrenching scenes.

I'm still not over how they replaced the previous Cassie actor without informing her. nasty — v (@cosmiczorel) October 24, 2022

But the real attention is on Cassie’s suspiciously Ant-Man-esque costume, leading just about everyone to be all but certain that Quantumania will finally see her take up one of her mantles from the comics; whether that’s going to be her Young Avengers alias Stature or the more suit-adjacent Stinger remains to be seen.

Others are already salivating over the thought of her teamup with the delightfully cheeky Kate Bishop, a dynamic that’s sure to be among the best that the imminent new Avengers team will have to offer.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release to theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.