Watch: The Croods 2 Promo Reacquaints Us With The World’s First Family

It’s been a while since we first met the Croods, but this Thanksgiving get ready for a reunion with the World’s First Family. Seven years after the caveman clan were originally introduced to audiences, The Croods: A New Age lands this November, with Emma Stone’s Eep, Nicolas Cage’s Grug, Ryan Reynolds’ Guy and the rest all returning for a brand new adventure.

DreamWorks confirmed the sequel was headed for a theatrical release last month – following much moving around the schedule – with our first full trailer, and now we have a new teaser which doesn’t really offer much fresh footage, but still increases the hype for the movie. Which is quickly approaching its release date.

As you may know by now, A New Age sees the Croods coming across a more highly evolved family known as the Bettermans, as voiced by Peter Dinklage, Leslie Mann and Kelly Marie Tran. The Croods crash in the Bettermans’ tropical paradise enclosure and make use of their state-of-the-art home comforts, like the world’s first shower. However, Eep’s sense for adventure causes trouble for both families when she accidentally lets some predators into their habitat.

In the first Croods, Guy was introduced as being more evolved than Eep and her relatives, and he definitely seems to fit in with the Bettermans – like his belt matching Dawn’s sash – from what we’ve seen in the promos. Fans are theorizing, then, that maybe Guy is actually related to them and his family isn’t dead like he thought.

Remember, this Thanksgiving/Christmas period we’ll get not one but two Ryan Reynolds movies in which he plays a character named Guy. The other being 20th Century Studios’ Free Guy. That’s out December 11th, but first we have The Croods: A New Age to enjoy from November 25th.