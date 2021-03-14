First Reactions To Zack Snyder’s Justice League Call It An Absolute Blast

It’s finally almost here. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is at long last about to debut on HBO Max this coming week and now that we’re just a few days away from its arrival, the first reactions to the much-discussed director’s cut have hit social media, and they’re mostly hugely encouraging. Of the critics who have so far caught the movie, the majority of them are loving what Snyder has cooked up. And even those who aren’t crazy about it agree that it’s superior to the theatrical version.

For starters, The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez had an “absolute blast” watching the Snyder Cut, admitting that he’d seen it three times already.

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague does indeed exist, I seen it THREE TIMES now, & IT IS FREAKIN' AWESOME! I had an absolute blast watching each time & shocked at just how good it actually is and how well it plays! Action packed, it hits all the beats & that @Junkie_XL score is straight🔥 pic.twitter.com/UgFW1Le9kA — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) March 14, 2021

It turned out to be everything Heroic Hollywood’s Nathaniel Brail wanted it to be.

I saw #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and I have no words. It’s everything I could ever want from the DCEU’s Justice League and is the perfect companion to Man of Steel and Batman V Superman. You’re gonna love it. — Nathaniel Brail (@NateBrail) March 14, 2021

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis praised various aspects of the film, bemoaning the fact that it was “canned” in the first place.

I watched (multiple times) #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague! The movie is EPIC. The characters just matter more. They have purpose and emotion. The villains are intimidating. Cinematography is beautiful. It's EXCITING! It's hard to believe anyone thought this story should be canned. pic.twitter.com/V7Au2gt6c5 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 14, 2021

Collider’s Steven Weintraub was also a fan, though admitted he didn’t think it would work on the big screen.

#TheSnyderCut is loaded with scenes people haven't seen & are going to love. It is such a better movie than the theatrical cut of #JusticeLeague. Night and day difference. Saying that have no idea how this version could have ever been released in theaters. Perfect for @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/Fnamv6GcKj — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 14, 2021

Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier called it “bloated but superior” and definitely “worth the wait.”

Zack Snyder's Justice League: I enjoyed it thoroughly. It's both very different, and eerily similar, to the original film with almost all of the changes and additions improving the characters and story. Better motivations. Bigger stakes. It's bloated but superior & worth the wait pic.twitter.com/h7PRADzeJn — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 14, 2021

Erik Davis of Fandango likewise made clear that the four-hour epic was “a long watch” but said he “never felt tired of it.”

And I’ve actually watched it more than once, and spent an entire afternoon going back and forth between this new cut and the original to have a clearer understanding of what all changed… and it is significant, I think. Tonally, visually, musically, action-wise. It’s pretty wild pic.twitter.com/51bw4dscoq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 14, 2021

Mike Ryan of Uproxx admitted that it wasn’t suited to his personal tastes but thinks Snyder’s fans “will be happy.”

ZACK SNYDER’s JUSTICE LEAGUE is vastly superior to the mess that came out in 2017. It’s now a coherent movie. But it’s still a four hour movie about finding magic boxes. It’s … not for me, but I suspect Snyder fans will be happy. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 14, 2021

The Playlist critic calling himself The Voice of Reason warned that the Snyder Cut is mostly “something for the hardcore fans.”

It’s better, but not sure how much it will change your mind if you’re not into the original solemn approach. It’s not drastically different except for character expansion. Still feels like something for the hardcore fans mostly. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut — The Voice Of Reason™ 📽🎞📺 (@YrOnlyHope) March 14, 2021

Scott Mendelson of Forbes, meanwhile, didn’t exactly give it a glowing review, but he did praise the climax and the increased screen time for Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

#JusticeLeagueSnyderCut is an assembly cut w/ finished effects. Its the same core movie we saw in 2017 w/ two hours of deleted scenes & some slightly altered versions of existing beats. Two reasons to watch: The action climax is much better and Cyborg gets the deserved spotlight. pic.twitter.com/bUSmiJwccT — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) March 14, 2021

There’s nothing in these first reactions that we weren’t already expecting – Snyder’s films are always best appreciated by his hardcore followers and it was obviously going to be bloated at 4 hours long – so, all in all, these early reviews bode well for how the Snyder Cut will go down with fans. Better action, a more dramatic tone and improved characterization is exactly what we’ve been hoping for, and we’ve got our fingers crossed that it won’t disappoint on the whole.

Don’t miss Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max – or on VOD internationally – this Thursday, March 18th.