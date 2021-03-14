Home / movies

First Reactions To Zack Snyder’s Justice League Call It An Absolute Blast

It’s finally almost here. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is at long last about to debut on HBO Max this coming week and now that we’re just a few days away from its arrival, the first reactions to the much-discussed director’s cut have hit social media, and they’re mostly hugely encouraging. Of the critics who have so far caught the movie, the majority of them are loving what Snyder has cooked up. And even those who aren’t crazy about it agree that it’s superior to the theatrical version.

For starters, The Wrap’s Umberto Gonzalez had an “absolute blast” watching the Snyder Cut, admitting that he’d seen it three times already.

It turned out to be everything Heroic Hollywood’s Nathaniel Brail wanted it to be.

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis praised various aspects of the film, bemoaning the fact that it was “canned” in the first place.

Collider’s Steven Weintraub was also a fan, though admitted he didn’t think it would work on the big screen.

Gizmodo’s Germain Lussier called it “bloated but superior” and definitely “worth the wait.”

Erik Davis of Fandango likewise made clear that the four-hour epic was “a long watch” but said he “never felt tired of it.”

Mike Ryan of Uproxx admitted that it wasn’t suited to his personal tastes but thinks Snyder’s fans “will be happy.”

The Playlist critic calling himself The Voice of Reason warned that the Snyder Cut is mostly “something for the hardcore fans.”

Scott Mendelson of Forbes, meanwhile, didn’t exactly give it a glowing review, but he did praise the climax and the increased screen time for Ray Fisher’s Cyborg.

There’s nothing in these first reactions that we weren’t already expecting – Snyder’s films are always best appreciated by his hardcore followers and it was obviously going to be bloated at 4 hours long – so, all in all, these early reviews bode well for how the Snyder Cut will go down with fans. Better action, a more dramatic tone and improved characterization is exactly what we’ve been hoping for, and we’ve got our fingers crossed that it won’t disappoint on the whole.

Don’t miss Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max – or on VOD internationally – this Thursday, March 18th.

