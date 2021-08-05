Real Steel Director Says He’s Talked To Hugh Jackman About Possible Sequel

Shawn Levy, the director of the 2011 action movie Real Steel, confirmed that he has talked with Hugh Jackman about the possibility of Real Steel 2.

Real Steel is a “science fiction sports drama film” starring Hugh Jackman as Charlie Kenton, a former boxer replaced by fighting robots. Charlie and his son Max discover an obsolete robot Atom that they train to become an excellent fighter. Atom eventually losses against the champion Zeus, but he is still a winner in the eyes of the fans.

Real Steel did not receive the best reviews when it was released, but it has since developed a loyal following. The movie received a second wind on Netflix, where it quickly became one of the most-streamed movies on the platform. As reported by comic book, Real Streel director Shawn Levy noticed the film’s popularity and reached out to Hugh Jackman to discuss a sequel.

#FreeGuy director @ShawnLevyDirect reveals to Inverse that he's had talks with @RealHughJackman about a potential Real Steel 2. pic.twitter.com/tKS5fQfLyx — Inverse (@inversedotcom) August 5, 2021

Levy and Jackman both have a soft spot for Real Steel and were surprised to see fans enjoying the film ten years later. It seems like both parties are open to working on a sequel, although Levy confirmed that it feels like the opportunity might have passed. However, he did say to “never say never,” and dedicated fans might see a Real Steel 2 in the future.

Levy is currently on a press run for his upcoming Free Guy movie starring Ryan Reynolds, and fans can see Jackman in Reminiscence, coming to theatres and HBO Max on Aug 20.