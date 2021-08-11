Red Hood Movie Coming To HBO Max, Cobra Kai Star Top Choice To Lead

Warner Bros. is busy expanding its roster of DC content on HBO Max. Over the past few weeks, the studio has been making headway with various streaming-exclusive movies like Batgirl and Blue Beetle, and now we’ve got wind of another. That Hashtag Show is reporting that WB has been secretly developing a Red Hood solo film, and is now on the hunt for a director for the project.

The outlet reveals that a screenplay has been written and that the plot will “follow a similar setup” to the comics, meaning that Jason Todd will seemingly die at the hands of the Joker only to return at a later date looking for vengeance, Intriguingly, we’re told the movie will take multiple perspectives, including that of Jason himself, Batman, Nightwing, the GCPD and even the Joker.

Obviously, the big question fans will want to know is, will this be connected to a pre-existing continuity, say Snyder’s DCEU films or Robert Pattinson’s The Batman? THS is unable to say at this time, though, if WB is looking to bring in actors who’ve already played those roles or if they’ll recast them all. Having said that, the outlet notes that the Red Hood film will connect with Chris McKay’s incoming Nightwing movie. So whoever plays Dick Grayson in that project will no doubt crossover into this one.

The studio’s shortlist for possible directors includes Shaka King (Judas and the Black Messiah), Robert Machoian (God Bless The Child), and Rose Glass (Saint Maud). No casting has been made yet as WB is waiting on directorial approval, however, they apparently already have a top choice in mind for the title role — Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan. Buchanan’s co-star on the Netflix hit, Xolo Mariduena, was just cast as Blue Beetle.

This news comes on the eve of Titans season 3, which will also tackle Jason’s transformation into Red Hood, as played by Curran Walters. Catch it on HBO Max from this August 12th.