‘Red Notice’ draws in more viewers than the rest of Netflix’s Top 10 combined

With the absence of box office dollars as a barometer of success, Netflix needed Red Notice to post some major viewership numbers to justify an investment that ran to well over $200 million, and the mega budget action blockbuster looks to have delivered on that front, and then some.

On top of Dwayne Johnson celebrating the movie reaching 150 million subscribers, the star-studded caper became Netflix’s second most-watched original film ever after just twelve days in release, and by the time it reaches the standard 28-day cap it’ll be miles and miles ahead of the competition.

Now that Netflix has changed the way it calculates and distributes audience figures to unveil them on a weekly basis, it’s been revealed that from November 15-21, Red Notice was streamed for more cumulative hours than the entirety of the Top 10 combined.

Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot’s breezy heist adventure racked up 129 million hours, which is higher than The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, Central Intelligence, Love Hard, The Harder They Fall, The Croods, Army of Thieves, Trolls, 6 Underground and Goosebumps: Haunted Halloween managed in total, as if you needed any other indicators touting Red Notice‘s mind-blowing popularity.