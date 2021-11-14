Red Notice Producer Reacts To Vin Diesel Begging Dwayne Johnson For Fast & Furious Return

Despite hitting the promotional trail for Netflix’s Red Notice, Dwayne Johnson has yet to be asked or even publicly address the contentious social media post put out by Vin Diesel last week, which was effectively the online version of getting down on your hands and knees to beg.

As much as millions of Fast & Furious fans would love to see Johnson make a triumphant return to the fold as Luke Hobbs having sat out the ninth installment in favor of Hobbs & Shaw before seemingly drawing a line under his association with anything involving Diesel, some fans didn’t take too kindly to Paul Walker’s name being brought up as a bargaining chip.

It’s an uneasy situation, especially when The Rock is known for giving his fans exactly what they want most of the time, and the situation was addressed by Seven Bucks President of Production Hiram Garcia during a recent interview with ScreenRant.

“Look, you can never predict or control what’s going to come out of that world. So I’m very used to it by now. I think we’re both very used to it. I know. I haven’t been able to really connect with DJ on it because he’s been buried in promoting Red Notice. But yeah, I’m used to it. It’s what comes with that world. You get crazy curve balls thrown and you just roll with it. It’s the Fast family. Look, DJ’s the biggest movie star in the world. No one’s below trying all attempts and approaches to try and get him on board. So I appreciate it. You got to take your shot. You never know. I’m sure there’s a couple DMs that slid in there too. I’m sure he slid into the DMs as well.”

Vin Diesel Teases Dwayne Johnson's Return To Fast & Furious With New Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Johnson remains committed to expanding the Hobbs & Shaw brand without ever having to set foot in a Fast & Furious movie ever again, which is just as well because there’s only two of them left. Garcia wasn’t planning on giving anything away, though, but it’s a virtual certainty that the matter has been discussed away from the bright glare of the spotlight by the Seven Bucks inner circle.