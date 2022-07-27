Regé-Jean Page wants fans to know that ‘Dungeons and Dragons’ ‘doesn’t suck’

Fresh off his turn in spy thriller The Gray Man, Regé-Jean Page is adding another wildly different genre to his resumé. After making his name in Regency romance Bridgerton, the British star is set to appear in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the fantasy action-adventure in which he’ll bring the role-playing board game to life with the help of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophie Lillis, and Justice Smith.

The first trailer for the movie just dropped at Comic-Con and fans were pleasantly surprised by it, as the promo promised a fast, funny ride with a super-talented ensemble cast. While chatting on The Tonight Show, Page reflected on what a “relief” it was to have the trailer go down so well with audiences. Particularly the terrifying Hall H crowd at SDCC. As the actor told host Jimmy Fallon:

“It felt great. It was the hugest relief. ‘Cause, like, the unofficial tagline of Dungeons & Dragons is ‘Dungeons & Dragons… No, no, wait, hear me out.’ And this is it. We walked in, and it’s like bringing this movie to meet mom and dad, because this is the judge and jury of Dungeons & Dragons. And they all went ‘Oh my God, it doesn’t suck!’ And we’re like ‘YES!'”

Image via Paramount Pictures

Page is on board as Xenk, a Paladin, with his character looking to be the co-lead of the film alongside Pine’s Edgin, a bard. As based on the Forgotten Realms campaign, Honor Among Thieves will follow a charming thief and his band of unlikely allies as they embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic, but things will go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people.

As Page revealed to Fallon, this was his first experience of Hall H, and thankfully it went well for him. We’re willing to bet this won’t be his last jaunt to SDCC either as the odds are high that the rising star will find himself another nerd-friendly franchise to add to his collection before long. Maybe even the Marvel universe, although reports of his role in Secret Invasion were greatly exaggerated.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves rolls into theaters on March 3, 2023.