The new trailer for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is here!

By the looks of things, the upcoming film is probably going to fare much better than the initial cinematic attempt, 2000’s box office flop Dungeons & Dragons, which has gone on to garner cult status among other so-bad-they’re-good films, like The Room and Troll 2.

This latest film stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriquez, and Regé-Jean Page, in what can only be described as a star-studded, effects-heavy fantasy adventure film. Luckily, the computer-generated imagery actually looks pretty decent this time around, with a prominently featured Owlbear character, played by Sophia Lillis, being surprisingly convincing.

There are also plenty of dragons, shadowy caverns, blood-thirsty treasure chests, and magic throughout the trailer. Overall, the glimpse we’ve gotten so far actually seems like a pretty good time in the vein of grandiose adventure movies, such as the latest Jumanji films.

The film also stars Justice Smith and Hugh Grant in what is rounding out to be a bit of an ensemble piece, if we dare say so ourselves.

The new trailer comes amid the ongoing San Diego Comic-Con, of which many first reveals and interactives — such as a dragon that breathes real smoke — have been shown so far.

The film, unsurprisingly, is described as a grand adventure centering around a band of thieves, as the description for the movie from the YouTube video of the trailer states:

“A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure.”

In many ways, the tabletop roleplaying game Dungeons & Dragons has been bolstered in the pop culture discussion in recent years thanks to the zeitgeist that has been fixated on nostalgia. For instance, in the Netflix hit show Stranger Things, all of the main characters are part of a Dungeons & Dragons club.

Dungeons & Dragon: Honor Among Thieves is expected to hit theaters on March 3, 2023.