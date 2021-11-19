ReleaseTheAyerCut trends after Jared Leto mobilizes the troops

Jared Leto and the superhero have a very bizarre relationship, even if his screentime in comic book adaptations so far barely touches 20 minutes in total.

Many fans rejected his take on the Joker from the second the first look at the actor in character was revealed during production on Suicide Squad. Thanks to some heavy-handed interference on Warner Bros.’ part that saw his role significantly reduced in the edit, that opinion never changed.

Fast forward five years and the same people who decried his first bite at the cherry demanded to see more after his cameo appearance in the epilogue of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, with the fabled Ayer Cut continuing to gain traction, which would offer even more of Leto as the Clown Prince of Crime.

After admitting that he’d love to see the director’s original vision of Suicide Squad become a reality, #ReleaseTheAyerCut was trending in no time at all, which makes sense seeing as it had been roughly 24 hours since an abandoned corner of the DCEU had been dominating the Twitter discourse.

Jared Leto seems like a very nice person in real life. He is different, a bit quirky and eccentric but a very funny person.#ReleaseTheAyerCut — Marceloandrade934 (@Marcelo88965472) November 19, 2021

There is no downside in releasing this movie on @hbomax which needs great content. The potential upside could be enormous. Reigniting the hype from fans. Showcasing Jared Leto’s true performance as the Joker. It’s a win win for everyone. #ReleaseTheAyerCut https://t.co/LV0EgCxvOx — Leonidas (@Signs2323) November 19, 2021

Like many have said, it's ripe for HBO Max. I'm sure Leto was probably already on board, but to hear it here will only be more fuel to the film's hopefully inevitable release. #ReleaseTheAyerCut pic.twitter.com/PHMEbkPTMH — Omari Daniels (@TheOtherBigO) November 19, 2021

Let’s not forget that Leto also has Morbius coming in January, not that anybody really seems to care, but for the time being we’ve got no idea if the Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad will ever become a reality, but the hope is still there.