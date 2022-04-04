‘Renfield’ star can’t wait to share scenes with Nicolas Cage’s Dracula

When the possible casting coup of the century was pulled off and Nicolas Cage of all people was announced to be starring as Dracula in The Tomorrow War director Adam McKay’s black comedy horror Renfield, the movie instantly rocketed right to the top of many people’s most-anticipated lists.

Of course, the iconic vampire isn’t the main character, an honor that falls to Nicholas Hoult’s title hero, but you can bet a huge number of folks were instantly convinced to check it out based on nothing but the promise of insanity that comes with having an actor as unique as Cage inhabiting the single most recognizable bloodsucker in history.

As it turns out, co-star Ben Schwartz is among them, after revealing to the Radio 1’s Screen Time podcast that he’s so very excited about sharing the screen with Cage’s Vlad the Impaler.

“There’s one exchange between me and Dracula that I’ve been waiting for since the second I got the script. And I will tell you exactly what it is when I see you. I can’t wait. So I’m just counting down the days for this. We have a couple full scenes together but there’s a back and forth that in my head I’m like, “I cannot wait to say this and get the response from Dracula.” So that’s coming up very soon.”

First images revealed from Nicolas Cage action comedy where he plays himself 1 of 6

Click to skip ' ';



' ';

' ';

' ';

Click to zoom

The first set photos of the Academy Award winner caked in makeup and wearing a hell of a striking suit indicated that on a visual level at the very least, Renfield’s Dracula is more than capable of living up to expectations.