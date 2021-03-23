Resident Evil Director Says New Movie Has No Connection To Paul W. S. Anderson’s Films

Resident Evil fans wondering if the upcoming theatrical reboot will have ties to Paul W. S. Anderson’s six-part series finally have a definitive answer. Not that one has really been required, mind you, considering this year’s adaptation of Capcom’s famed survival horror boasts a brand new cast and setting.

Well, sort of, at least. As far as Anderson’s contribution goes, Raccoon City did appear in 2004’s Apocalypse, though this version of the ill-fated metropolis is unlikely to bear any resemblance to the one we’re about to see. Director Johannes Roberts has stated numerous times in the past, of course, that this reimagining will be more loyal in its following of the source material, meaning the character of Alice (played by Milla Jovovich) won’t be present. Instead, Chris and Claire Redfield, Leon Kennedy and Jill Valentine will take center stage as the heroes this time around.

On the opposing side, Albert Wesker, Brian Irons and William Birkin are confirmed to be present, in turn eliminating any doubt that Roberts or, indeed, the remaining crew members, aren’t clued up on the wider lore. But just in case you want that added reassurance, the director has unequivocally stated that this is, for all intents and purposes, a new franchise.

Obviously, there is the Resident Evil [film] franchise and this movie doesn’t have anything to do with that. It’s a whole separate origin story based in the roots of the [games] and the world of horror… We’re not [doing a remake]. We’re going in a completely different [direction].

And there you have it. Does this mean audiences can expect events to play out exactly as they do in the games? Almost certainly not, but the main sticking points will more likely than not remain the same. Which is perfectly fine with us.

Resident Evil arrives in theaters on September 3rd. While we wait for a trailer, you can check out some previously released set photos over here.