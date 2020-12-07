Resident Evil Reboot Set Photo Confirms RE2 Remake Location

Resident Evil‘s core plot may have remained largely untouched in Capcom’s recent remakes of the second and third games in the series, but a few key changes certainly haven’t gone unnoticed.

RE2, in particular, features a number of gameplay sequences which never appeared in the original, including an entire scene involving Sherry Birkin. Following an altercation, William and Annette’s child is kidnapped and taken to the Raccoon City Orphanage by Brian Irons during Claire Redfield’s campaign, events that ultimately lead to the player assuming direct control of Sherry in order to escape the building. While the diversion was met with some criticism from fans for distracting from the main story when it initially released, it nevertheless remains canon and, what’s more, will seemingly show up in next year’s movie reboot.

As pointed out by Biohazard Declassified over on Twitter, a new photo taken by an unknown individual on the film’s set clearly depicts the orphanage as it appears in the remake, complete with a chalk drawing of a blue raccoon on the front gates, as you can see below.

We’ve known for quite some time, of course, thanks to comments from director Johannes Roberts, that this live-action adaptation will more closely follow the source material than Paul W.S. Anderson’s divisive films, and today’s development, coupled with previous set leaks showing the Raccoon City Police Department and even the Spencer Mansion confirms exactly that.

Just how much of the initial T-Virus outbreak will be covered in this version remains to be seen, though it definitely seems as if Roberts intends to tackle the first three entries, culminating with the total destruction of Raccoon City via nuclear bomb.

Resident Evil is scheduled for release in 2021.