New Resident Evil Reboot Set Photos Show Off Spencer Mansion

While Paul W.S. Anderson’s take on Resident Evil did just enough to scratch the itch for live-action zombie horror, many fans walked away dissatisfied with how drastically the director’s adaptation diverged from the source material.

Johannes Roberts’ upcoming reboot, on the other hand, is set to follow Capcom’s original plot to a much closer degree and even promises to be a markedly scarier affair compared to Anderson’s more action-oriented installments. Previous set photo leaks have already teased the return of Raccoon City and its police station and now, thanks to recent developments, another location from the games is seemingly confirmed to appear.

Check out the gallery below for images of what Twitter account Residence of Evil claims are from the real-world building – Scottish Rite Club – which is being used for interior shots of Spencer Mansion.

New Resident Evil Movie Reboot Photos Show Off Spencer Mansion 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For those not familiar with older entries in the series, the estate gets its name from Ozwell E. Spencer, co-founder of Umbrella Corporation and all-round despicable piece of work. The entirety of Resident Evil and its 2002 remake take place within the walls of Spencer’s former place of residence, which remains a pivotal point in the franchise’s continuity as the first instance that heroes Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine would encounter the undead.

Both characters have already been confirmed to appear in the reboot, of course, as too have other S.T.A.R.S. members, including Albert Wesker. William Birkin, Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield have all been cast as well, essentially confirming that next year’s return to the T-Virus infested Raccoon City will cover the first two, if not three, games in the series.

Resident Evil is scheduled for a theatrical release in 2021.