Resident Evil Movie Reboot May Include Lisa Trevor

News is now coming in pretty steadily about the Resident Evil reboot, which recently began production, and is expected to arrive in theaters sometime in 2021. We’v already seen a few set photos from the Capcom adaptation, and learned that director Johannes Roberts is taking the franchise back to 1998 to capture the mood of the original games. And although we know most of the cast, there are now reports that the movie will include Lisa Trevor as well.

According to GameRant, Marina Mazepa might be playing the role, as the actress has been confirmed to appear in an as-yet-unnamed part, and there’s a social media video of her practicing stunts with bound hands in a way that resembles the character’s depiction in the Resident Evil remake. In addition, Mazepa is known for her contortionist skills on America’s Got Talent, so would be a good choice to fill the physical requirements for the job.

Context, Marina Mazepa is in the upcoming live-action Resident Evil film, her role is unannounced but its pretty clear from a practice stunt video she showed off from the chained hands to the posture that she's being Lisa Trevor.

To see if in the actual film she's that acrobatic. https://t.co/kf5mXJppT9 — AestheticGamer aka Dusk Golem (@AestheticGamer1) November 7, 2020

Resident Evil Reboot Set Photos Reveal Raccoon City Police Department 1 of 7

Click to skip











MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

For those not in the know, Lisa Trevor was the subject of human experiments by The Umbrella Corporation, with her father also helping to build the house from the first game in the Resident Evil series. These tests resulted in Lisa becoming a powerful but highly deformed creature, and one that fights Albert Wesker in the mansion. She later appeared in the on-rails shooter Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles, and could end up being a significant presence in the new picture.

We don’t yet have any images of the Spencer Mansion for Resident Evil, although it does appear that this location will factor into the plot. One option may be a sequence of flashbacks that could use Lisa to tell the story of the developing virus, as well as elements of the mansion setting. Either way, it does seem fairly plausible that Trevor will be used in Resident Evil, based on Mazepa’s casting and the social media evidence mentioned above.