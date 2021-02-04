Resident Evil Reboot Gets Official Release Date

Constantin’s big screen reboot of the Resident Evil film franchise has finally landed itself a concrete release date.

According to Deadline, the live-action video game adaptation – which will reportedly follow the source material a lot closer than Paul W.S. Anderson’s efforts did – has been pencilled in for Labor Day weekend, with the movie hitting theaters on September 3rd of this year. Which is close to what was previously being rumored. It’s also a lot sooner than we expected to see it, but we’re certainly pleased to hear that it’ll be with us in the not too distant future.

We’re still not entirely sure just how much of the original games will make it into the film, but set photos revealing Raccoon City as well as what looks to be the iconic Spencer Mansion have been surfacing online lately. And right now, it’s thought that the pic will draw inspiration from the first two outings in the iconic survival horror franchise.

Claire and Chris Redfield, Ada Wong, Leon Kennedy, William Birkin, Jill Valentine and Albert Wesker are all confirmed to be involved as well, with a solid cast on board to bring them all to life. Indeed, the reboot boasts names like Kaya Scodelario, Hannah John-Kamen, Robbie Amell, Tom Hopper, Avan Jogia and Neal McDonough, and with Johnannes Roberts behind the camera, we could be in for a real spooky treat here.

With a release date now locked in and not too far away, we should be getting some official stills – if not a trailer – for the Resident Evil reboot soon enough. Watch this space for more and be sure to let us know your early impressions of the project in the usual place below.