Resident Evil Reboot Title Revealed, Will Adapt First Two Games In The Series

Constantin’s hugely anticipated reboot of the Resident Evil film franchise is quickly taking shape, and we couldn’t be more excited about it.

The video game adaptation, which has been in the works for a while now, will hew much closer to the source material than Paul W.S. Anderson’s efforts did and will finally touch down in theaters on Labor Day weekend. Unfortunately, we’re still a ways out from September, but it at least looks as if the lid is about to be peeled back on the project.

A trailer continues to elude us, and we still haven’t even seen an official photo, but the first poster dropped the other week and now, we have the title for the movie, with IGN revealing that it’ll be called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

First Resident Evil Reboot Poster Teases Fan Favorite Characters 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Furthermore, the outlet also notes that the film will adapt the first two games in Capcom’s hit series, which we had already assumed given the list of characters who’ll appear, with folks like Chris and Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine, and Leon S. Kennedy all confirmed to be showing up. Not only that, but both the mansion from Resident Evil and the city itself as well as the police station from the first sequel will be seen, too.

Indeed, all signs point to a pretty faithful adaptation of the source material and while the jury is still out on whether or not it’ll be able to stand apart from the countless terrible video game movies that have graced our screens in recent years, the signs are definitely promising right now.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City hits theaters on September 3rd, 2021, and as soon as we get that first trailer, we’ll have it for you right here, so stay tuned.