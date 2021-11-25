Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is now in theaters, and a consensus is building that it’s one for the fans. The weird alternate reality of the Paul W.S. Anderson movies has been ditched in favor of a story that sticks much more closely to Capcom’s original games, combining the plots of 1996’s Resident Evil and 1998’s Resident Evil 2.

This has meant we’ve seen live-action versions of much-loved characters like Chris Redfield, Jill Valentine, Leon Kennedy, Claire Redfield, and Albert Wesker. But, sadly, one S.T.A.R.S. member that didn’t make the cut was bearded Magnum-wielding badass, Barry Burton.

But, as director Johannes Roberts explained in an interview with Comicbook Nation, he’s coming in the sequel:

“And then Barry, there is a good nod to the Barry world. There were assertions of Barry in the script. Do you know I have no idea what I’m allowed to say and what I’m not allowed to say. This isn’t really spoiler territory. Barry’s not in the movie. I’m sorry Barry fans. But there’s some funny … Barry’s consciously not in the movie. We had discussions. Barry’s going to have his time is all I will say. You don’t need to worry about Barry. He’s waiting in the wings.”

Barry made his first appearance in Jill’s Resident Evil campaign and is responsible for some all-time iconic lines: calling Jill “the Master of unlocking” and saying that “she was almost a Jill sandwich!”. Since then, he’s gone on to appear in several more recent games, most notably being upgraded to a playable character in Resident Evil Revelations 2.

He has also been the lead character of a game, though few have played 2000’s odd 2D Game Boy Color experiment Resident Evil Gaiden.

Here’s hoping they find an actor that can embody the gruff, straightforward beardiness of Barry Burton – and that they find a truly colossal hand cannon for him to wield.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is on wide release.