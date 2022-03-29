Rev up your engines: New ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ images released

It’s time to rev up your engines and get ready for Top Gun: Maverick with a new batch of images from the upcoming film that includes a new look at Miles Teller’s character, Rooster, the son of Goose, who was played by Anthony Edwards in the original film.

There are also a couple of images of Tom Cruise’s titular Maverick in a celebratory pose and tuning up the ol’ jet, all of which come from Total Film.

Coming to theaters in May, Top Gun: Maverick is the sequel making a landing 36 years after the original. It was originally supposed to come out back in July of 2019 but was postponed due to the production working out the complex flight sequences.

A summer 2020 release date proved ill-fated as well as the film, alongside countless other productions around the world, was once again delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, subsequent shutdowns, and social distancing measures.

After that, a summer 2021 release date seemed destined for Paramount Pictures, but it was again pushed back.

The sequel to the late Tony Scott’s 1986 film, Top Gun, is directed by Joseph Kosinski and co-stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, and returning star Val Kilmer, the latter of whom Cruise specifically pushed for including.

The story centers around Cruise’s titular aviator, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who once again occupies the cockpit as a test pilot and is avoiding any promotions higher up the chain that would keep him anchored to a desk job.

Pete must also train a new batch of US Navy fighter pilots and along the way meets Teller’s Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, the son of Pete’s Radar intercept officer, Anthony Edwards’ Nick Bradshaw, AKA Goose, who died in the first film — for which Pete still carries guilt.

Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters this May 27.