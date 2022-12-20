Rian Johnson dishes on the sneaky ‘Glass Onion’ cameo he’s hoping nobody noticed

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will soon make its debut on Netflix, having impressed critics and audiences who saw it during its brief theatrical run. The sequel follows Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc as he tackles an entirely new case, with the huge ensemble cast of the previous movie replaced by the likes of Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and Kathryn Hahn.

Johnson has additionally confirmed there’s going to be one more familiar face from Knives Out along for the ride, though he’s hoping most viewers won’t realize he’s back. This is Noah Segan, who played one of the cops in the opener, and has been in every Johnson movie since his high school neo-noir breakout smash Brick.

Johnson spoke to Screen Rant about Segan’s return, saying that he had no worries audiences would be confused at his presence:

“[Noah Segan, who plays Derol] is one of my best friends. He’s been in every movie I’ve ever made. And I wonder if people are going to recognize him from Knives Out, because he was one of the cops in Knives Out. When I was like, “Yeah, we’re just going to put Noah in as a different character.” My producer was like, “People will recognize him.” I’m like, “I don’t think they will.”

Segan being in every Johnson movie also means he’s made his way into Star Wars via The Last Jedi, where he plays X-Wing pilot Stomeroni Starck. Sadly, any plans for Segan to capitalize on that in future adventures in a galaxy far, far away were curtailed when Kylo Ren’s ship opened fire on Leia’s, and Starck was killed in the explosion. Even so, if Johnson ever does return to Star Wars for his long-delayed trilogy, we’d expect him to appear there too.

Glass Onion is shaping up to be one of the biggest streaming releases over the holiday season, with its tropical whodunnit the perfect antidote to endless gloopy festive movies about goodwill and so on. With this out of the way, Johnson has begun working on Knives Out 3, which is expected to land in 2024 on Netflix with another impressive cast and a fresh conundrum for Blanc to unpick.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will land on Netflix on Dec. 23.