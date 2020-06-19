Rian Johnson Jokes That Netflix’s New Movie Is Star Wars Canon

Da 5 Bloods is currently taking the film world by storm, with Spike Lee’s latest movie hitting the top of Netflix‘s Top 10 charts as well as earning critical acclaim. It’s bound to go down as one of the best pics of 2020, then, especially as we have far fewer films this year than expected. Many of Lee’s contemporary directors are also praising his work on social media, and one of them is Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Rian Johnson. In fact, Johnson likes it so much that he’s decreed it to be Star Wars canon.

“#Dafivebloods is awesome and also canon,” the Knives Out filmmaker wrote on Twitter. He then attached two images of actress Veronica Ngo. First, as Hanoi Hannah in Lee’s flick and then as Paige Tico, the tragically short-lived sister of Rose, in The Last Jedi.

Obviously, Johnson was just joking and to take his comment seriously would be ridiculous…but let’s think about it for a moment. Could Da 5 Bloods actually be SW canon? Well, there was a Dark Horse comic that featured an unlikely Indiana Jones/Han Solo crossover, with the archeologist stumbling upon the remains of his space-faring doppelgänger in the Millennium Falcon. This suggests that faces can recur in the Star Wars universe, millennia apart, perhaps via reincarnation. So, maybe Hanoi’s a reincarnated Paige Tico?

Johnson’s tweet, which has clocked up nearly 15k likes at the time of writing, has also got folks talking about their appreciation for both Paige as a character and Ngo as a performer. In the replies, one fan thanked Johnson for introducing a small-time heroine like Paige into the saga.

Rian, you were able to show us, in less than 5 minutes, the whole perspective of war from a common rebel soldier She wasn't a Jedi. She wasn't a sexy smuggler from Tatooine. She was just a rebel, and she became the star of the movie during those 5 minutes Thank you, king ❤ — Horse Man! (@Hors3Bro) June 16, 2020

Another wants to see Johnson work with Ngo again. Maybe in Knives Out 2?

So what I'm hearing is Veronica Ngo should be in Knives Out 2… — Chris Conner (@ConnerCinema) June 16, 2020

These two definitely need to collaborate again.

Starring Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters and Marvel’s Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods follows a group of vets as they return to Vietnam to find the treasure they left behind. If you haven’t already, you can stream it on Netflix now.