Rian Johnson says ‘Knives Out 2’ is a ‘roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle’

The hype for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is beginning to pile up, with a brand new and delightfully crafted trailer having graced us earlier today, granting a peek at Rian Johnson’s colorful cast for Benoit Blanc’s next job, to say nothing of the teaser’s electrifying gravitas.

The films’ predecessor didn’t leave a single detail to chance, offering plenty of room for audiences to turn their own gears while encouraging them to just go on a thrilling, mysterious joyride with the sharp and kind-hearted Blanc, brought to life with a bang by one Daniel Craig.

Glass Onion looks to be no different in that regard; for the change in setting both physical and thematic, it looks to be a faithful follow-up to Johnson’s fun-filled first entry in the series, and the director noted that the art of the whodunit lies in imitating a rollercoaster rather than a crossword puzzle, as he explained in an interview with Tudum.

“The phrase I kept coming back to and talking about the first movie is, ‘It’s a roller coaster and not a crossword puzzle. It’s a common mistake in writing whodunits, thinking that you’re making a crossword puzzle, and that the fun is that the audience is actually going to analyze all this and figure it out. I know when I’m reading or watching a whodunit, I always let go of the notion of figuring it out about a third of the way through it.”

Craig is the lone returnee from the original Knives Out film, where he’s called to a private island out in Greece owned by tech billionaire Miles Bron when a getaway trip attended by a slice of the wealthy elite turns into a murder scene. Also starring are Edward Norton, Jessica Henwick, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline, and Janelle Monáe. Ethan Hawke is also confirmed to appear in an undisclosed role.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will receive a limited theatrical release in November before landing on its permanent home, Netflix, on December 23.