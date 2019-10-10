Rian Johnson’s Casts Doubt On His Star Wars Trilogy Happening

In news that’ll please a lot of fans, it’s sounding like The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson’s new Star Wars trilogy might now be in doubt. Prior to the release of TLJ in 2017, Lucasfilm and Disney had concluded that the film was going to be a tremendous hit and announced that Johnson would be taking the reins on his own series of movies. The studio’s predictions were correct: The Last Jedi went on to gross a whopping $1.3 billion dollars and scored an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. But it wasn’t long after its release that fans started turning on the film.

I’m not going to bring up those arguments here, but it’s safe to say that the movie divided opinion and those that hated it really hated it. The anger The Last Jedi generated is still so keenly felt that every time I say that it’s easily one of the best Star Wars movies (it is) you can guarantee some snippy comments below.

Anyways, based on this, many fans were aghast at the idea of Rian Johnson making a further three movies, but now he might not be. In an interview with BANG Showbiz he was asked about the project, and said the following:

“Well, we’ll see. I’m still talking to Lucasfilm, they’re figuring out what they’re doing and we’ll see what happens. But I’d be thrilled if it happens, and I’m working on my own stuff too.”

At this point, I doubt we’re going to see these movies being made. Back in May, it was reported that Johnson’s trilogy might have been cancelled to make way for Game of Thrones’ David Benioff and D.B. Weiss’ trilogy. Then, there are the persistent rumors that Disney wants to get a Knights of the Old Republic trilogy into production. So, perhaps Johnson just got squeezed out?

It’s a shame, as I’ve been a fan of Rian Johnson since way before The Last Jedi, and I would have loved to see more of his take on a galaxy far, far away. But for now, it’s looking like the director won’t be returning to Star Wars anytime soon, if at all.