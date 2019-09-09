Lucasfilm Want A Woman Of Color To Lead Knights Of The Old Republic Trilogy

The Rise of Skywalker will conclude the Skywalker Saga, but Lucasfilm still has big plans for the Star Wars franchise going forward. Though it hasn’t been officially announced, a movie trilogy based on the Knights of the Old Republic video games is reportedly in the works. Terminator: Genysis and Alita: Battle Angel scribe Laeta Kalogridis is attached to provide the script for the first installment and, thanks to our sources, we might know a bit about what she’s planning.

We Got This Covered has heard that Lucasfilm is keen to have a woman of color in the lead for its KOTOR movies. It’s apparently important for them that the pics feature a diverse cast with a female person of color in the role of protagonist. This makes a lot of sense, too, with the diversification of the SW saga since Disney relaunched it. For example, all but one of the five movies so far have had a woman in the lead. Not to mention that this intel comes from the same sources who told us Ewan McGregor was returning as Obi-Wan back in May, so we have no reason to doubt it.

New Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Photos Tease Rey's Dark Turn 1 of 12

Click to skip





















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Though we still don’t know too much when it comes to what to expect from the KOTOR films, we’ve also heard that Darth Malak will be the villain and that the trilogy may be more inspired by Lord of the Rings than past Star Wars movies. There’s also been speculation that this is the trilogy Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are attached to direct, but given that we’ve been told that it’s likely a female filmmaker will be hired, with Patty Jenkins and Ava DuVernay in the running, that’s now been thrown into doubt.

As such, it seems like Lucasfilm may have three separate Star Wars trilogies on the go, seeing as Rian Johnson’s also working on one. The Last Jedi director is developing a series that’ll take place after Rise of Skywalker, possibly with a female lead as well. We’ll have to wait and see which trilogy will take flight first, but either way, these Knights of the Old Republic movies are definitely something to get excited about and hopefully, Lucasfilm will start to spill some official details sooner rather than later.