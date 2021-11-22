Ridley Scott rejects ‘House of Gucci’ criticism from the family

Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci is an interesting proposition, in that nobody can seem to decide whether it’s got a better chance of going home with an armful of Academy Awards or Golden Raspberries.

The lavish biographical drama has been splitting opinion straight down the middle ever since it was first screened for critics, and social media has been having a field day with Lady Gaga’s attempts to explain how impressed Italian people were with her accent, even though it’s been criticized by co-star Salma Hayek’s dialect coach, who believes the singer sounds more like a Russian than Patrizia Reggiani.

Speaking of the socialite, she’s been vocal in her criticisms of House of Gucci, blasting Scott for depicting her extended family in such an unflattering light. Never one to mince his words, the filmmaker offered his two cents on her opinion during an interview with the BBC’s Today show.

“I don’t engage with that. You have to remember that one Gucci was murdered and another went to jail for tax evasion so you can’t be talking to me about making a profit. As soon as you do that you become part of the public domain.”

You can’t really argue with his logic, because it’s not as though the family are squeaky clean. House of Gucci comes to theaters on Wednesday, where it might experience a nice little bump in box office takings if curious audiences take heed of the social media buzz swirling around the project to check out for themselves to see what all the fuss is about.