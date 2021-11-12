The Internet Disagrees With Lady Gaga’s House Of Gucci Accent Assessment

Based on the early reactions, we can expect Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci to be one of the most polarizing would-be prestige dramas of the year when it comes to theaters in two weeks.

Following the red carpet premiere of the sensationalized true-life story, critics were fawning over the film and lauding it as an instant front-runner in the Academy Awards race. However, just as many people deemed it to exist at the complete opposite end of the spectrum, instead touting House of Gucci as a potential Razzie contender.

Another aspect of the movie nobody can seem to agree with is Lady Gaga’s accent, which she spent well over a year attempting to master, before remaining in character for the duration of the shoot. The singer and actress believes there’s been far too much attention placed on her Method stylings, but the internet disagrees.

I would like to wish Lady Gaga all the luck in the world keeping up that Italian accent for the whole Gucci movie. — Dave Shumka (@daveshumka) November 12, 2021

listen I would die for miss Gaga but that accent in house of Gucci……she sounds like a Russian housewife from Brighton beach — lady gaga simp (@kimjongtrillxd) November 11, 2021

Far be it from me to question an Academy Award nominee, but Lady Gaga's accent for the Gucci movie, at least based on the trailer, sounds Russian — Craig Meyer (@CraigMeyerPG) November 11, 2021

I really am interested in that Gucci movie but no way I can sit thru that bullshit Lady Gaga accent for 2 hours — 𝕸𝖆𝖝 (@maxdostres) November 11, 2021

Lady Gaga’s accent in House of Gucci sounds like Hercule Poirot change my mind — Cat26 (@trina1306) November 11, 2021

Nothing about the house of Gucci movie seems appealing or entertaining. Is it a spoof? Cause I can’t take Gaga seriously with that accent. The moment I saw Big McPancake Face, what teeny interest I had poofed away. — QUANTE 🍃✨😶‍🌫️ (@marquettaquante) November 11, 2021

somebody said gaga’s accent in house of gucci is basically nadja from wwdits im crying — kloe (@peakykoko) November 11, 2021

can't wait to see house of gucci staring adam driver, lady gaga's 'gucci' accent, jared leto, and tye one and only dunc 'accino

thrilled — ess/summ:nd_§kull.io (@nd_ess) November 11, 2021

Heard the house of Gucci ad and lady Gaga’s accent has me convulsing and throwing up — Madison King (@iwantelektra) November 11, 2021

As you can no doubt glean from those reactions, the consensus on Lady Gaga’s House of Gucci accent remains split right down the middle, as some folks praise the authenticity while others deride her for sounding like a caricature. A difference of opinion can often lead to an increase in buzz, though, so maybe the constant conversation swirling around the film will ultimately yield a nice little bump at the box office.