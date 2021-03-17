Ridley Scott Reportedly Wants More Control Over Alien Franchise

Having launched the entire franchise back in 1979 with his stone-cold classic haunted house movie in space before directing prequels Prometheus and Covenant over 30 years later, it would be safe to say that very few people are as invested and immersed in the Alien lore as Ridley Scott.

Discounting the Alien vs. Predator crossovers, Scott has helmed 50% of the main saga, so he knows a thing or two about what makes these movies tick. Based on the critical consensus, he’s also pretty damn good at making them, with his trio of efforts all ranked higher than every other installment featuring either the Xenomorphs or their dreadlocked nemeses on Rotten Tomatoes, with the obvious and notable exception of James Cameron’s Aliens.

The 83 year-old shows no signs of slowing down his output, either, as biographical drama House of Gucci is currently shooting and historical thriller The Last Duel‘s already in the can, but he’s far from done with Alien. After admitting last year that a third prequel could be on the cards, Scott has since boarded Hulu’s episodic series as executive producer alongside Noah Hawley, which is quite the formidable duo when you consider their respective back catalogues.

However, insider Daniel Richtman is now claiming that the Gladiator director is pushing for more control over the entire Alien franchise, with the rejuvenation of the property rumored to be high on Disney’s list of priorities. Given that a TV show and potentially more movies are in the works, the brand could certainly use a Kevin Feige-esque presence to oversee development, and there are few better qualified candidates for such a job than Ridley Scott, the man that started it all over four decades ago.