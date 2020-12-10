Ridley Scott In Advanced Talks To Produce Alien TV Series With Fargo Creator

Disney got their hands on a whole bunch of valuable properties once they swallowed up Fox earlier this year, but many of them are staunchly R-rated and don’t really fit the studio’s family-friendly remit. However, as 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator reboot showed us, the Mouse House certainly isn’t against resurrecting some of these newly acquired brands via the 20th Century Studios banner.

Of course, wherever the Predator goes, the Xenomorphs usually follow closely behind and while Ridley Scott has already revealed that he’s in the early stages of putting together a new Alien movie, we also know that another avenue that was being explored was a potential TV series, with Noah Hawley among the many names attached to the project. And though that particular iteration of the franchise seemingly stalled a while back, Deadline reports tonight that it’s now on the table again.

Massive Behind-The-Scenes Gallery For Alien Brings Us Closer To One Of Cinema's All-Time Greats

According to the outlet, FX will house the show, which has Hawley on board as creator and Ridley Scott in advanced talks to executive produce. Not much is known as far as the plot goes, but it’ll apparently “blend the timeless horror of the original 1979 movie and the non-stop action of the 1986 James Cameron-directed second.” And that certainly sounds like a recipe for success to us.

Speaking about the project earlier today, the network’s John Landgraf did his part to hype it up, saying that the show is going “to be a scary thrill ride that will blow people back in their seats.” Again, that’s definitely promising. But after the last few Alien films underwhelmed, can the property get back on solid ground with this new television series? Time will ultimately tell, but let us know what you make of the news in the comments section down below and as always, watch this space for more.