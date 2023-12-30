‘Road House’ remake release date, cast, and more

Jake Gyllenhaal is not the only 'star' in the film.

It’s been around 35 years, and fans of the cult classic Road House are in for a treat — its remake is releasing next year.

The rough and tough Dalton, played by Patrick Swayze, turned around an unruly bar as a no-nonsense bouncer in the original. And in its newest iteration, Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal will take the reins as Road House’s main protagonist, Edward Dalton (not to be confused with Swayze’s Dalton).

“An ex-UFC middleweight fighter ends up working at a rowdy bar in the Florida Keys where things are not as they seem,” the remake’s official IMDB bio reads.

Who else makes up the cast of Road House?

Although not much is known about the plot, a scene was filmed in March 2023 during the UFC 285 ceremonial weigh-in in front of a live audience. Gyllenhaal stepped onto the scale for a 185-pound mixed martial arts clash against the division’s champion, Jack Harris, played by fighter-turned-actor Jay Hieron.

Then, during UFC 285 the next day, Gyllenhaal and Hieron “fought” inside the promotion’s Octagon in front of the event’s crowd. The scene ended with Gyllenhaal continually “hitting” an “unconscious” Hieron as the referee attempted to stop him — an illegal act that presumably ended his UFC career and jump-started Road House’s plot.

Gyllenhaal is far and away the biggest-named actor on Road House’s roster, which includes Fast X’s Daniela Melchior, Never Have I Ever’s Darren Barnet, and Into the Woods’ Billy Magnussen.

Another superstar is attached to the film, however. Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor is making his movie acting debut in Road House. Not much is known about McGregor’s role, but there’s been considerable hype surrounding his involvement in the project. Exclusive on-set photos of McGregor and Gyllenhaal were shared by Fansided’s Amy Kaplan in January 2023.

Photos of Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal from the "Road House" movie set 📸 pic.twitter.com/nCrYMXWehL — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) January 9, 2023

Doug Liman, who directed Edge of Tomorrow and The Bourne Identity, was tasked to head Road House. Road House’s original producer Joel Silver returned to work on the remake as well.

Three men are credited for its original screenplay, Anthony Bagarozzi, R. Lance Hill, and Chuck Mondry, but the movie is, of course, inspired by its predecessor, which was written by R. Lance Hill (under the pseudonym David Lee Henry) and Hilary Henkin.

When is Road House scheduled to release?

A snippet of Road House’s remake was a part of Prime Video’s “What’s Coming to Prime Video in 2024” teaser, but an official trailer is yet to become available. According to several online reports, Road House will be released on March 21. As an original Prime Video movie, it’ll stream on the platform when it drops — it won’t receive a theatrical release.